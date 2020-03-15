Coronavirus: 66 Test Negative, Reports of 6 Awaited in C'garh

Raipur, Mar 15 (PTI) Samples of 66 people sent for testing for suspected exposure to novel coronavirus in Chhattisgarh have returned negative, while reports of six are awaited, a senior health official said on Sunday.

No person has tested positive for novel coronavirus in the state as yet.

"Till Sunday, samples of 79 people were sent for testing. While 66 have returned negative, reports are awaited for six. Seven samples were rejected by the nodal laboratory as they do not fit the criteria of suspected patients as per the guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research," he said.

The samples are being tested at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Raipur, he added.

Of the persons whose samples were sent for testing, 26 have completed their surveillance period while others are under home isolation, the official informed.

"Most of them had either traveled to coronavirus- affected countries recently, or had come in contact with persons suspected to have been exposed to the virus," he said.

The Chhattisgarh government has ordered schools, colleges, universities, Anganwadis, public libraries, swimming pools, cinema halls, multiplexes, water parks and gyms to remain closed till March 31.

School examinations will be held as per schedule during this period, while college-university exams will be held for final year or final semester of undergraduate and postgraduate courses, an official said.

The state government has earmarked Thakur Pyarelal Panchayat and Rural Development Institute, Nimora and Nava Raipur-based Rural Engineering Training and Research Institute for setting up quarantine centres, he said.

