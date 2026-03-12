London [UK], March 12 (ANI): The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has issued an urgent "ATTACK" warning following a serious maritime incident in the northern Gulf involving multiple commercial vessels.

According to a series of updates posted to X, the UKMTO received reports of an incident occurring "5 Nautical Miles south of Al Basrah, in Iraq TTW." The information, sourced from a "Company Security Officer" and a "Third Party," initially indicated that "two tankers have been struck by an unknown projectile."

The scale of the situation intensified as the Company Security Officer (CSO) of one affected vessel "confirmed the attack had caused a fire onboard." Despite the damage, the CSO further reported that "the crew have been evacuated and safe."

In a subsequent update, officials confirmed that a second tanker involved had also sustained significant hits. The CSO of the second vessel "confirmed the vessel was struck and the attack has caused a fire onboard."

Regarding the safety of those on the second ship, the UKMTO stated that "all members of the crew have been evacuated." While the vessels sustained damage, the agency noted that "no environmental impact has been reported at this time."

Investigations to "identify the second vessel affected continue" as authorities monitor the situation. In the meantime, the UKMTO has issued a safety directive, stating that "vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO."

The UKMTO further reported UKMTO an incident 35 Nautical Miles north of Jebel Ali, United Arab Emirates. The report said that the Ship Master had reported the container ship was struck by unknown projectile causing a small fire onboard. All crew were reported as safe.

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated further following reports that an oil tanker in the Persian Gulf was targeted and caught fire on Wednesday.

According to Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency, the vessel was allegedly attacked by Iran, with footage of the incident circulating extensively across social media platforms.

Sharing the video via Instagram, Anadolu Agency reported that a "Foreign oil tanker catches fire in territorial waters near Basra, Iraq, after attack near Umm Qasr port in Persian Gulf".

The footage depicted a large blaze from a distance before showing the vessel completely engulfed in flames.

A significant fireball was seen rising into the sky during the incident.

This latest strike occurs against the backdrop of an ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel, following joint military operations that resulted in the death of Iran's former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

The region has seen a surge in maritime hostilities recently.

On March 1, Iran launched its first sea-based drone strike against the MKD VYOM, a crude oil tanker.

The vessel was targeted approximately 44 nautical miles off the coast of Oman, resulting in the death of one crew member.

At the time, the UKMTO issued a public advisory stating that an "unmanned surface vessel had struck the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker just above the waterline, which set off an explosion and fire in the engine room."

In a separate incident, a small craft reportedly struck the Bahamas-flagged tanker Sonangol Namibe while it was anchored near Iraq's Khor al Zubair port.

India has also expressed grave concern after the Thai vessel Mayuree Naree, which was bound for India, was hit by "two projectiles of unknown origin" while navigating the Strait of Hormuz.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a sharp rebuke, stating, "India deplores the fact that commercial shipping is being made a target of military attacks in the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Precious lives, including of Indian citizens, have already been lost in multiple such attacks in the earlier phase of this conflict, and the intensity and lethality of the attacks only seems to be increasing."

In response to the growing maritime threat, President Donald Trump and the US military have discussed the potential destruction of Iranian mine-laying vessels to prevent the placement of mines within the strategic Strait of Hormuz. (ANI)

