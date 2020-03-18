Coronavirus: Army Postpones All Training Courses Starting from March 23

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) As a precautionary measure to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Army has postponed all training courses for its personnel which were scheduled to begin from March 23 onwards, officials said on Tuesday.

The Army has also cancelled non-essential training, conferences and movement of personnel, they said.

Courses that are in progress will continue with necessary precautions, they added.

