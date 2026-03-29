Puducherry [India], March 29 (ANI): Congress leader Dolly Sharma on Sunday slammed Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi (LJK) party candidate Jose Charles Martin, saying that he will con the entire Union Territory through lottery schemes.

While speaking to ANI, Congress leader Sharma asserted that he would fleece the people of Puducherry through the lottery system. She claimed that the current government has done nothing, and that everything achieved here is solely the work of the Congress party.

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"These people have done nothing but deceive the public," she said.

Responding to Congress's allegations, Martin slammed back at Congress, saying that Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has been corrupting the system.

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"If you take Sonia Gandhi, she has an Italian background, shall I say that there is a conspiracy that she is a CIA agent? Sonia Gandhi is corrupting the system; these people are known for corruption, you know 2G scam and all. They don't have the right to speak on all these things," he said.

We are very confident because we understand the current scenario. The only winning party right now is the NDA party under the N.R leadership of Rangasamy, Martin added.

Talking on the Assembly Election of Puducherry, Martin said, "We will secure 25 seats, that is the target."

Voting in Puducherry will take place on April 9. Polling in West Bengal will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29. The counting of votes will be held on May 4, the ECI announced.

The current term of the 30-member Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory is set to expire on June 15.

In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly Elections, AINRC emerged as the largest party with 10 seats, followed by DMK with six seats, while BJP and Congress won six seats each. The voter turnout was recorded at 84.8 per cent.

While in the 2016 elections, Congress had secured a majority with 15 seats, AINRC won eight seats, AIADMK bagged four seats, and DMK got two seats, with voter turnout at 83.6 per cent. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)