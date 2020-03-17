Coronavirus Cases in Pakistan Spike to 183

World. (File Image)

Islamabad [Pakistan], Mar 17 (ANI): The total number of cases of coronavirus in Pakistan shot up to 183 on Monday with provincial authorities in Sindh and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa confirming 115 and 15 new cases of the deadly virus.This is the single largest increase in novel coronavirus cases in the country as on Monday, The Express Tribune reported."This exponential increase is largely due to the recent inflow of pilgrims brought in from Taftan border after a purported quarantine," advisor to the Sindh Chief Minister on Information Murtaza Wahab was quoted as saying in a tweet.The total number of cases of COVID-19 have surged past 1,50,000 worldwide while the death toll has crossed 6,500. (ANI)

