Coronavirus: Central Team Visits Hospital, Telangana Govt Taking Precautionary Steps

Hyderabad, Jan 28 (PTI) A Central team of officials on Tuesday visited a state-run government hospital as part of efforts to assess preparedness to deal with the novel coronavirus, even as the state government asserted that it is taking precautionary measures to address the issue.

State Health Minister E Rajender said people should not believe rumours vis-a-vis the virus, asserting that there are no positive cases in the state.

The state government would conduct a review on coronavirus on Wednesday, he said.

A Central team was also visiting government hospitals in the city, he said.

