Coronavirus Claims One More Life in Gujarat, Toll Reaches Nine

Ahmedabad, Apr 3 (PTI) A 67-year-old man died of coronavirus infection in Ahmedabad on Friday, taking the number of such deaths in the state to nine, an official said.

This is the second COVID-19 death in the state on Friday.

Another man from Panchmahal district died earlier in the day.

"A 67-year-old man died due to COVID-19 in Ahmedabad on Friday. He was also suffering from diabetes and hypertension," Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanthi Ravi said.

