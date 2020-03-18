Coronavirus Crisis 'worse Than 9/11' for Airlines: Mnuchin

World. (File Image)

Washington, Mar 17 (AFP) US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warned Tuesday that the coronavirus pandemic could be even more devastating for the airline industry than the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.

Airline CEOs have held talks with lawmakers as they mull how to address the plunge in world travel as countries close their borders to stop the global outbreak.

"This is worse than 9/11 for the airline industry -- they're ground to a halt," Mnuchin told a White House news conference, with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at his side.

Pence meanwhile urged construction companies to donate any inventory of N95 face masks to local hospitals as they are "perfectly acceptable for health care workers." (AFP)

