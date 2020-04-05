Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 45,000 in Europe

World. (File Image)

Paris, Apr 4 (AFP) The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 45,000 people in Europe, around 85 percent of them in Italy, Spain, France and Britain, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 1800 GMT Saturday from official sources.

With a total of 46,033 deaths, out of 627,203 cases, Europe is the continent hardest hit by COVID-19.

Italy, with 15,362 deaths, and Spain, with 11,744, are the two worst-hit countries in terms of fatalities. France has recorded 7,560 deaths and Britain 4,313. (AFP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)