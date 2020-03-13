Coronavirus Outbreak: Around 200 Indians Stuck at Rome Airport

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 13 (ANI): Rauf Ahmed, a student stuck in Rome, said on Thursday that around 200 Indians have been stuck at Rome airport for the last 24 hours.The majority of them are from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Punjab."We were scheduled to go back to India through an Air India flight, but the Air India authority is asking us to show the medical certificate to prove that no one is affected with COVID-19," Ahmed told ANI."We have tried everywhere in Rome. The medical authorities in Rome are not giving any medical certificates. If anyone is having COVID-19 symptoms, he will be tested as per procedures," he said."We have also approached the Indian Embassy. We have been said that a medical team from India is arriving in Rome, and those who test negative will be sent to India," he said."Many of us don't have accommodations. We have vacated our residences to go back to India but now we are stuck at Rome airport. We are sleeping on the floor at the airport. After request, Air India provided us with food today afternoon," added Ahmed. (ANI)

