Pune, Apr 2 (PTI) A 50-year-old coronavirus patient died at the government-run Sassoon Hospital here on Thursday evening.

Dr Ajay Chandanwale, dean of the hospital, said the woman was admitted as she had severe pneumonia, and subsequently tested positive for coronavirus.

"She had no foreign travel history," he said.

