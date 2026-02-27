What Is ‘Alpine Divorce’? Know All About Viral Breakup Trend That Has Taken Over Social Media

Tanakpur (Uttarakhand) [India], February 27 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister of State (MoS) Ajay Tamta formally inaugurated the Maa Purnagiri Fair at Thuligad on Friday.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami offered prayers at Maa Purnagiri Dham and sought blessings from the Goddess for the state's peace and prosperity.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that the Maa Purnagiri Fair is a grand celebration of faith, tradition, and culture. He reiterated the government's commitment to preserving Sanatan culture and local traditions.

The Chief Minister added that the government is continuously working on the restoration of temples and the development of pilgrimage sites in Kedarkhand and Manaskhand.

He also stated that ensuring the safety and convenience of devotees visiting Purnagiri Dham remains the government's top priority.

Earlier in the day, Dhami participated in the grand Holi Milan ceremony held at Sanatan Dharamshala Ramlila Maidan, Khatima, on Friday. He extended heartfelt Holi greetings to the gathering.

On the occasion, he joined in traditional Kumaoni Holi, classical Holi, and Tharu Holi singing, sharing the festive joy with the community.

Addressing the event, the Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand's folk culture, traditions, and festivals form the strong foundation of the state's cultural identity. He noted that Holi is not just a festival of colours but also a symbol of social unity, harmony, inclusiveness, and brotherhood.

In an emotional note, he said, "Khatima is my home and the people of Khatima are my family. It brings me immense happiness to be among my family members."

He further stated that Khatima symbolises communal harmony and holds a unique identity as a "Mini India." People from different religions, communities, and organisations live here with love, unity, and mutual respect, celebrating all festivals together. Maintaining traditional culture amid modern surroundings, he said, is highly commendable.

During the program, the Chief Minister played Holi with local residents, deepening the festive spirit, and conveyed his wishes for a Holi filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity for all citizens of the state. (ANI)

