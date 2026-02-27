What Is ‘Alpine Divorce’? Know All About Viral Breakup Trend That Has Taken Over Social Media

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday flagged off a modern electric double-decker bus in the national capital, aiming to strengthen the city's tourism sector and offer visitors a unique travel experience.

Speaking after the launch to reporters, Gupta said the reintroduction of the iconic double-decker bus marks a nostalgic yet forward-looking step for Delhi.

"Today, to further expand our tourist sector, this double-decker bus you see, which used to run in Delhi many years ago... Today, once again after years, this double-decker bus will run on the roads of Delhi," she said.

Highlighting its features, the Chief Minister noted that the bus is a low-floor, 65-seater vehicle that is fully electric and emission-free. "It's completely electric, emission-free, and will provide a wonderful experience to tourists in Delhi," she added.

According to the Chief Minister, the bus will operate on a fixed tourism circuit covering Delhi's cultural, historical, and heritage landmarks. The inaugural route began from Shaheed Smarak and includes destinations such as the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya.

"We are developing a new tourism route so that our tourists can visit places like the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya... Pre-booking for these buses will be possible, and tourists will be able to have a wonderful experience," she said.

Gupta congratulated the tourism department and reiterated the government's commitment to developing the capital.

"Every day, the Delhi government brings a new gift, a new offering for Delhi. One year has been completed, and there is still a lot left to do. We will continuously move forward in the direction of a developed Delhi," she added. (ANI)

