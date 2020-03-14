Coronavirus Scare: US Mission Cancels Visa Appointments from March 16

New Delhi [India], Mar 14 (ANI): In view to stave off the global health crisis prompted by the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic across the world, the US Mission in India is cancelling all immigrant and non-immigrant visa appointments from March 16 onwards.In an advisory, the Mission has also informed Indian students staying in on-campus housing to petition the respective universities in case asked to vacate."If you cannot petition for continued on-campus housing or your petition is not accepted, consult with your university or your network on how to find alternate accommodations. If your university is shutting down on-campus services, check with your university on how to avail your university's health services, student health insurance, international student services, and any other essential service(s) that may be impacted," the advisory read."Read official campus advisories or contact your Designated Student Official (DSO) for information on how short-term or long-term shifts to online courses will impact your F-1 or J-1 status. If you are graduating in Spring 2020 and travelling internationally, please contact your DSO for advice on how this may impact your graduation and application for OPT," it added.The US government is expecting that the closure would be limited to a duration of two to four weeks, which fits within the current regulatory context. When the school re-opens, the student will resume studies."They are treating this more like a spring or summer break, where a student may remain in the country even though school is not in session. However, if the closure is for several months, such as five or more, which exceeds the permissible period between semesters, then the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) will provide additional guidance," the US Mission noted.The announcement came after the worldwide death toll from the coronavirus pandemic surged past 5,000 on Saturday with the total infected cases also rising to more than 140,000, Al Jazeera reported.The World Health Organization's (WHO) latest report showed 4,955 total fatalities as of 09:00 GMT on Friday, while Italy reported an additional 250 new deaths as of 17:08 GMT on the same day, and Iran announced 85 new deaths also on Friday.Citing other sources aside from the WHO, the Johns Hopkins University data showed close to 5,400 deaths as of 23:33 GMT on Friday.Meanwhile, the advisory further stated that all non-essential domestic or international travel should be avoided."If you are planning travel from the USA to India, then you will be subject to medical screening upon arrival and you may be put in quarantine for a minimum of 14 days if required," the advisory said.On Friday, US President Donald Trump declared a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic, opening the door to providing what he said was about $50 billion in federal aid to fight the disease.According to media reports, at least 51 people in the United States have died after contracting the infection. The WHO has warned that Europe has now become the "epicentre" of the pandemic.The virus has also spread to at least 19 countries on the African continent, with Kenya, Ethiopia, Sudan, Guinea, Mauritania and Eswatini (formerly known as Swaziland) all confirming their first cases on Friday and Saturday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)