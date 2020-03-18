Coronavirus : Singer Anup Jalota Quarantined in Mumbai Hotel After Flying from London

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Veteran devotional singer Anup Jalota on Tuesday said that he was quarantined in a hotel in Mumbai, after returning from London, as a preventive measure in wake of coronavirus pandemic. Taking it to his Twitter handle, the 66-year-old singer praised the medical care offered by the civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to the passengers who are older than 60 years."I am in awe with the Medical Care offered by BMC for passengers who are 60+. I was taken to Hotel Mirage as I landed MUM from LDN;a team of doctors was sent to attend me. I appeal each passenger landing here to cooperate and help in controlling the further spread #COVID19india," his tweet read.In his tweet, he also urged the passengers flying back to the country to adhere to the measures taken by the authorities to help contain the pandemic.More than 11,500 people were infected with the novel coronavirus globally on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases above 179,000, the World Health Organisation said in its latest coronavirus situation report for Tuesday.A total of 475 people died of the infection on Tuesday, raising the global death toll to 7426, the report stated. (ANI)

