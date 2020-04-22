Coronavirus Tally Rises to 264 in Haryana; Death Toll Revised to 3

Chandigarh, Apr 22 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases rose to 264 in Haryana on Wednesday with nine more people testing positive for the infection, a government bulletin said.

The state also revised its death tally to three with Health Minister Anil Vij saying that the third death was confirmed in a test report which had arrived after the patient's death.

Among the fresh cases, four each were reported from Gurgaon and Sonipat while one was from Ambala, the bulletin said.

The state count includes 24 foreigners, of which 14 were the Italian tourists.

Thirteen of them were discharged while one elderly woman in the group had passed away recently even though she had recovered from the infection.

The other 10 are from countries like Sri Lanka, Nepal, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia.

As per the health department's bulletin, the worst-hit districts of the state are Nuh (57), Faridabad (43), Gurgaon (41) and Palwal (34).

As many as 15,561 samples have been tested so far, of which 13,397 have tested negative for the infection. The report of 1,914 samples is awaited.

According to the bulletin, the total active cases in the state were 103 while 158 people have been discharged after treatment.

Health Minister Anil Vij asserted that the situation was under control and state was doing better on many parameters, including the recovery rate.

He said as of Wednesday, the state has a recovery rate of 59.84 per cent while the fatality rate was 1.13 per cent.

He said 614 tests were conducted by the authorities per 10 lakh people.

He said three of the 22 districts have not reported any case so far.

The health minister also said the government had cancelled its order of one lakh rapid test kits from a Chinese company and was now procuring these from South Korean firm, which has its presence in Manesar of Gurgaon district.

The Haryana government had on Monday said they received its first lot of 25,000 rapid test kits from SD Biosensor, a South Korean bio-diagnostic company.

Vij said the rapid test kits will be first used to conduct tests on health and sanitation workers who are at the frontline of the coronavirus battle.

Besides, rapid tests will be conducted on those who show symptoms of the disease during the ongoing door-to-door screening, he said. PTI SUN VSD

