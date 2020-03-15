Coronavirus Threat: TMC in Favour of Deferring Civic Polls

Kolkata, Mar 15 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress on Sunday said it will appeal to the West Bengal State Election Commission for deferring the upcoming civic polls in view of the COVID-19 crisis.

"Elections will come and go but politics must take a back seat when society is faced with such a threat," it said in a statement issued late in the evening.

The All India Trinamool Congress will appeal to the State Election Commission of West Bengal to defer the upcoming municipal/corporation elections in light of the COVID-19 crisis, it said.

"We urge all political parties to join hands and fight this together," the statement added.

