Coronavirus Toll at 1700 GMT Sunday

Paris, Mar 1 (AFP) The number of novel coronavirus cases in the world rose to 88,257, including 2,996 deaths, across 66 countries and territories by 1700 GMT Sunday, according to a report gathered by AFP from official sources.

Since 1700 GMT GMT Saturday, 2,338 new contaminations were identified.

China -- excluding the territories of Hong Kong and Macau -- where the epidemic emerged at the end of December, had 79,824 cases, of which 2,870 were fatal.

There were 573 new infections and 35 deaths there between 1700 GMT Saturday and 1100 GMT Sunday.

Outside of China, a total of 8,433 cases have been recorded around the world since the epidemic began, including 126 deaths.

There have been 1,765 new cases outside China since Saturday at 1700 GMT.

The most affected countries after China are: South Korea (3,736 cases, 18 deaths, 586 new cases), Italy (1,694 cases, 34 deaths, 566 new cases), Iran (978 cases, 54 deaths, 385 new cases) and Japan (239 cases, 12 deaths, nine new cases).

Japan has also recorded more than 700 cases aboard the cruise ship Diamond Princess moored off Yokohama.

This assessment was carried out using data collected by AFP offices from the competent national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation (WHO). (AFP)

