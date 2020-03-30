Country Music Artist Joe Diffie Dies from Complications of COVID-19

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Grammy-winning country music legend Joe Diffie passed away on Sunday due to coronavirus complications. He was 61.The news was shared on the official Facebook page of the star which said he died on Sunday "from complications of coronavirus."Two days before his death, on Saturday, the legendary singer had revealed the information of being tested positive for coronavirus on his official Facebook page.In the statement, the musician said: "I am under the care of medical professionals and currently receiving treatment after testing positive for coronavirus."He also further stated that he and his family are expecting some "privacy" at this time."We want to remind the public and all my fans to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic," the statement further read.Diffie, who rooted from Oklahoma, had a string of hits under his list during the 1990s, including 'John Deere Green', 'Pickup Man', and 'Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die)', to name a few from many. 'A Thousand Winding Roads', the late musician's first album was released in 1990. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)