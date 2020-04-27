COVID-19: Assam Tests 8,117 Samples, 35 Positive

Guwahati, Apr 27 (PTI) Assam has tested a total of 8,117 samples so far for COVID-19, of which 35 came out as positive, Health and Family Welfare Department said on Monday.

However, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the state has reported 36 confirmed cases.

According to the daily bulletin of Assam government, 27 persons have recovered and were discharged from hospitals, while seven others are undergoing treatment. One person died due to the contagion.

Over 4.31 lakh people have been screened across the state, including 36,783 passengers who were examined at six airports, till date, it said.

While 21,275 travellers were screened at three land ports -- Darranga (Baksa), Mankachar (South Salmara) and Sutarkandi (Karimganj), 3,65,044 persons underwent the process at other places like rail stations and bus stands.

The Assam government said a total of 74,861 persons are undergoing 28-day home quarantine at present across the state in order to prevent spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.

In its daily bulletin, the Health and Family Welfare Department said a total of 92,615 asymptomatic persons have been placed under observation.

