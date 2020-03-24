Covid-19: Authorities Take Stock of Situation at Migrant Camps in Jammu

Jammu, Mar 23 (PTI) A team of government officials on Monday visited various migrant camps here to review the prevailing situation due to novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, an official spokesman said.

The team, headed by Jammu Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrant), T K Bhat, visited migrant camps at places including Purkhoo, Muthi, Butta, Nagar Nagrota and Mini Township Jagti, the spokesman said.

He said the camp commandants along with the engineering staff of all these facilities briefed visiting officers about the various steps being taken to ensure that the essential supplies like food grains, water, electricity, and sanitation are being provided to the inmates.

The camp commandants were directed to remain vigilant and keep in touch with the residents so that any difficulty faced by them during the lockdown period is addressed expeditiously, the spokesman said.

