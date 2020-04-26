COVID-19: Burial Free in Mumbai's Mahim Muslim Cemetery

Mumbai, Apr 26 (PTI) The Mahim Kabrastan Trust in Mumbai on Sunday said burial of COVID-19 victims will be free of cost at their cemetery.

It is one of the cemeteries mandated by Brihnamumbai Municipal Corporation to bury community members who die due to the coronavirus infection.

"During such distressing times, serving mankind is the most important aspect. We have decided to waive off all burial expenses. Burial of COVID-19 victims in Mahim Sunni Muslim Kabrastan is free of cost," Mahim Sunni Muslim Kabrastan Trust chairperson Suhail Khandvani said.

He said the burial is being done as per protocol to ensure there is zero risk of transmission of the virus to those in attendance.

"Special coffin boxes have been organized, and the burial takes place with zero manual intervention. Sanitation is done before and after the burial," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)