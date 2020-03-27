COVID-19 Cases in Andhra Pradesh Rises to 13

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 27 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh has reported 2 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the tally to 13 in the state."Today 2 new cases were reported in the state. one each from Visakhapatnam and Guntur. This takes the total positive cases in the state to 13," Health and Family Welfare of Andhra Pradesh said in the bulletin.Media bulletin also informed that two labs have been confirmed by ICMR for COVID-19 Testing Sites in the state."The Siddhartha Medical College, Vijayawada and Rangaraya Medical College, Kakinada labs have been confirmed by ICMR for COVID-19 Testing Sites. Arrangements are being made to increase the ICU capacity to 2,680 and ventilator capacity to 330," the bulletin reads."A total of 13 Private Medical Colleges in all districts are being designated as District special COVID-19 hospitals. A total of 23,479 beds have been arranged at District HQ and sub-districts levels for Quarantine facilities," the bulletin added.A total of 724 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday. (ANI)

