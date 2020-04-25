COVID-19: Central Team Visits Thane to Review Combat Efforts

Thane, Apr 25 (PTI) A team from the Union government on Saturday visited Thane district to monitor efforts to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak, officials here said.

The Central team, led by Union Ministry of Food Processing Industries Additional Secretary Manoj Joshi, met civic chiefs, police officials and visited hospitals involved in treating COVID-19 patients, they added.

"The team visited Kaushalya Hospital, Thane Civil Hospital and others. They toured hotspots like Parsik Nagar, Amrut Nagar etc. The team stressed on suspected cases being examined at fever clinics, and asked for a rise in the number of institutional quarantine facilities," an official said. PTI

