COVID -19: Delhi Airport Becomes Hub for Movement of Healthcare and Medical Supplies

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Amid the lockdown imposed to help contain the spread of coronavirus, the Delhi Airport has set up additional warehouse space for handling the international and domestic cargo movements for essential commodities including healthcare and medical supplies, said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, Chief Executive Officer of Delhi International Airport (DIAL)."The Delhi Airport is functioning 24x7 to handle the international and domestic cargo movements for essential commodities including healthcare and medical supplies. The Cargo Terminal Operators - CELEBI and DCSC, pilot/crew members, and ground handling team are Working tirelessly to manage the operations 24x7 while following all guidelines of social distancing, sanitisation and health precautions," said Jaipuriar. He further said, "We have customs official stationed at cargo terminals for clearance of essential goods shipments. We have sought support from MoCA for getting special permissions for the movement of trucks to and from the airport to carry essential goods.""Besides, additional warehouse space is being created at the Delhi Airport for holding import cargo. We are also pursuing with Customs for adequate staff at cargo terminals for faster clearance of goods as more such movements are planned in the coming days," he added.Since the outbreak of coronavirus and subsequent lockdown in the country, the cargo terminal and associated facilities at IGIA are operating in full swing to support the Central Government in handling and processing essential commodities, especially healthcare and medical supplies."Cargo terminal and associated facilities at Delhi's IGIA have been operating in full swing to support the Government of India in handling and processing essential commodities, especially healthcare and medical supplies," said an official from the Delhi Airport.The official further said, "Delhi's Air Cargo supply chain has geared up during this lockdown period for handling a significant number of cargo freighters that are bringing essential supplies like Masks, Medicines, Medical equipment, Test kits, Reagents and other supplies." (ANI)

