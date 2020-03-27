COVID-19: Diamond League Postpones Athletic Meets Scheduled for May

Stockholm [Sweden], Mar 27 (ANI): The Diamond League on Friday announced the postponement of three athletics meetings scheduled for the month of May due to the coronavirus pandemic.These meetings were slated to be held in Stockholm (May 24), Naples/Rome (May 28) and Rabat (May 31)."The decision was made in close consultation with all the relevant parties. The dynamic global spread of the COVID-19 disease, the travel restrictions expected to be in force for some time and above all concerns over athlete safety have made it impossible to stage the competitions as planned," Diamond League said in an official statement.The organisers announced that the new dates for the meetings will be announced as soon as the situation related to COVID-19 settles down. The Diamond League is an annual series of elite track and field athletic competitions. All sporting action has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic and more than half a million people worldwide have now been diagnosed with the disease.The World Health Organisation (WHO) had termed COVID-19 as a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

