COVID-19: FIFA Establishes Working Group to Protect Contracts of Players, Clubs

New Delhi [India], Mar 26 (ANI): As the entire football action across the globe has come to a halt due to coronavirus pandemic, a FIFA spokesperson on Thursday confirmed that the apex body has indeed formed confederations working group in order to protect the contracts of players and clubs.The coronavirus pandemic has forced the players across the globe to search for answers as the contracts of some were slated to get over after the current season.With the season being postponed as of now, many players and clubs are mulling as to what will happen now, so the intervention of FIFA may be a step in the right direction."On March 18, the bureau of the FIFA Council decided to establish a FIFA-Confederations Working Group in response to COVID-19. This Working Group will assess the need for amendments or temporary dispensations to the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players' to protect contracts for both players and clubs and adjusting player registration periods," a FIFA spokesperson told ANI."This work has already started and will be conducted in consultation with all key stakeholders, including confederations, member associations, clubs, leagues, and players," the spokesperson added.Football has been badly hit by the coronavirus. UEFA Euro 2020 and South American football competition Copa America have been postponed to next year.Several domestic leagues -- La Liga, Premier League, Serie A, and Bundesliga have been suspended temporarily.The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared that Europe has become the new 'epicentre' of the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

