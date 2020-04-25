COVID-19: Five Persons Test Positive in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 25 (PTI) Five more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 with the number of patients rising to 22 in Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday, officials said.

According to an official release, the five new cases comprise three people in Miranpur town along with one in Khatauli and one from Shamli.

Meanwhile, district authorities have taken preventive measures and sealed new places in Miranpur where Tablighi Jamaat members were staying in a mosque.

Police have registered six cases against 34 people for violation of lockdown norms in the district.

A total of 717 cases against 3,205 people have been registered for breaching norms of lockdown in the district so far.

As many as 18,316 vehicle owners were challaned and 1,337 vehicles seized for violation of restrictions in the district.

