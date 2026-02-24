Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI): Musician Anirudh Ravichander, best known for composing tracks for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan', is all set to add some musical tadka at the iconic M A Chidambaram Stadium before the start of India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match on February 26.

Sharing the update, ICC on Instagram wrote, "Get ready, Chennai! The one and only Anirudh is set to light up the iconic M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on 26 February in a grand celebration of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026! One stage. One night. Thrilling vibes."

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie Missing Case: Savannah Guthrie Releases New Plea for Missing Mother As Family Offers USD 1 Million Reward, Says 'We Still Believe in a Miracle' (Watch Video).

Notably, the official song of the Men's T20 World Cup 2026 was composed and sung by music sensation Anirudh Ravichander only.

Team India will be playing a must-win clash against Zimbabwe at Chennai on Thursday.

Also Read | Bhojpuri Star Nirahua Under Fire for Saying He 'Never Loved' Wife Mansha Yadav in Candid Interview (Watch Video).

After a humiliating 76-run loss to South Africa in their Super Eight phase opener, the Men in Blue will need to win their remaining matches to keep themselves alive in their title defence and also hope that South Africa ends the Super Eight phase unbeaten. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)