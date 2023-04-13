New Delhi, April 13: Amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases here, Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Thursday said that the government is reviewing the situation and guidelines for schools will be issued soon.

Delhi's single-day caseload addition on Wednesday breached the 1,000-mark for the first time in over seven months with 23.8 per cent positivity rate, according to data shared by the Health department. COVID-19 in Delhi: 733 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in National Capital, Two Death in Past 24 Hours.

Addressing a press conference here, Atishi said, "Our government is reviewing the COVID situation and guidelines will be issued to all the schools in this regard very soon." COVID-19 Surge in Delhi: Remain Cautious and Wear Mask, Focus Should Be on Clinical Cases, Say Experts.

The national capital logged 1,149 fresh cases and one fatality on Wednesday.