COVID-19: Indian Embassy in US Set Up Helplines for Queries on Govt Travel Advisory

Washington [US], Mar 13 (ANI): The Indian Embassy here on Thursday (local time) issued two 24x7 helplines to address concerns and queries regarding the recent travel advisory issued by New Delhi which suspended all visas with some exceptions in the wake of coronavirus outbreak."24x7 helpline for queries and clarifications regarding the recent advisory issued by the Government of India on travel to India," the Indian Embassy in Washington tweeted.The two helpline numbers are -- +1 202-213-1364 and +1 202-262-0375.India on Thursday suspended all visas with some exceptions including diplomatic and official travel as coronavirus cases continue to proliferate around the world. The Indian Embassy in the US issued an advisory on travel to India.In a statement, the embassy said that the visa-free travel facility granted to Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cardholders is kept in abeyance till April 15.It further said that international traffic through land borders will be restricted to designated check posts with robust screening facilities. The Ministry of Home Affairs will separately notify these check posts.The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.Coronavirus, which originated in the Wuhan city of China, has so far spread to more than 100 countries infecting over 1,20,000 people. India has confirmed 73 cases of the lethal infection. (ANI)

