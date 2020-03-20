COVID-19: Kashi Vishwanath Temple to Remain Closed for Devotees Till March 24

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 20 (ANI): In the wake of surging cases of COVID-19 in the country, Kashi Vishwanath Temple to remain closed for devotees from March 21 till March 24. However, routine prayers by priests would continue."Kashi Vishwanath Temple to remain closed for devotees from tomorrow till March 24, in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak. However, routine prayers by priests would continue," said Kaushal Raj Sharma, Varanasi District Magistrate.The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 223, including 32 foreigners, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. (ANI)

