COVID-19: Mizoram to Get Virology Laboratory on Thursday

Aizawl, Apr 1 (PTI) A virology laboratory will be opened at a state-run hospital in Mizoram on Thursday, officials said.

The laboratory will be inaugurated at the Zoram Medical College (ZMC) near Aizawl by Health Minister Dr R Lalthangliana, they said.

Testing of samples of persons suspected to be infected with coronavirus will begin after a few days, a ZMC bulletin said.

At least 16 persons suspected to be infected with coronavirus have been admitted to the hospital, of whom four have been isolated at the high-risk ward, it said.

Meanwhile, ZMC Registrar Dr Jane Ralte said Centre has agreed to provide 500 personal protective equipment (PPE) to Mizoram following a request made by Lalthangliana to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

The PPEs and medical equipment will be handed over to the Mizoram House in Delhi from where it will be transported to Mizoram, she added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)