COVID-19: Nashik in Maha Records 1 Positive Case, 1 Death

Nashik, Apr 25 (PTI) Eight people tested positive for novel coronavirus in Nashik district in Maharashtra on Saturday, while one person died of the infection, health officials said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik is now 142 while the number of deaths stand at 12, all from hotspot Malegaon, they added.

"At the moment, there are 126 patients in Malegaon, 11 in Nashik city and five from other talukas here. The eight who tested positive on Saturday comprise six men and two women," an official said.

