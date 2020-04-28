COVID-19 Patient Escapes from Hospital, Held

Aurangabad, Apr 27 (PTI) A COVID-19 patient on Monday briefly escape from a facility in Aurangabad in Maharashtra but was held soon after, police said.

The patient, a 65-year-old woman, walked out of the COVID care centre around 5:15 PM in Chikalthana area. However, she was detained in vicinity of the facility by alert police personnel, an official said.

She has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Disaster Management Act, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)