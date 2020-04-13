COVID-19 Patients Need Psychological Support: AIIMS Nursing Officer

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): A nursing officer at AIIMS trauma centre on Monday said that COVID-19 patients need psychological support because the one who is suffering is more scared than the medical staff.Speaking to ANI on how healthcare workers look after COVID-19 patients, Pooja Sethi said, "They need psychological support as the one suffering from it is more scared than us. We try to calm them down. We tell them we're part of this together.""We can't go home as we can't risk it with our own families. My father is asthmatic. I can't risk it with him as he already has lung disease. For that I'm very thankful to AIIMS Nurses Union, we have a very strong support," she said."Our Nurses Union President is very approachable. I went to him and said that I can't go back to my home as my father is elderly and asthmatic. For the time being, this place is my second home, these patients, my co-staff are my family," Sethi added.Another nursing officer praising the Nurses Union President said that she was provided accommodation within two days after she was posted in COVID-19 ward."I live at NDMC hostel of Delhi government where four people live in one room. When I came to know of my COVID-19 posting, I told our Nurses Union President that I would need an accommodation for the posting as I can't risk lives of others," Ramandeep Kaur, senior nursing officer said."I was given accommodation here within 2 days. I'm from Punjab, I haven't been able to go home since 3 months. We don't know when will we be able to go home. But out prime responsibility is here. Families come only after that," she added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)