COVID-19: Personal Staff of Finance Minister Commit One Day's Salary Every Month Till Mar' 21

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) All personal staff of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have pledged one day's salary every month till March 2021 for fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Dedication and sincere commitment towards #IndiaFightsCorona," the finance minister said in a tweet.

"All the personal staff whose tenure is co-terminus with Hon'ble Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Smt @nsitharaman have offered to forego one day's salary every month until March, 2021 to contribute towards the nation's fight against Covid-19," a tweet from her office said.

