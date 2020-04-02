Covid-19: Puducherry Govt Seeks Adequate Central Assistance

Puducherry, Apr 2 (PTI) The Puducherry government on Thursday has urged the Centre to earmark adequate funds to tackle the situation arising out of the COVID 19 outbreak.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy told reporters after a video conference held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with chief ministers of states to acquaint himself with the situation that a detailed report would be sent later seeking adequate funds for the union territory.

Chief ministers of States who had participated in the video conference earlier with the Prime Minister had made out a strong case for Centre's assistance to strengthen the facilities in hospitals and to meet the requirements of medical personnel such as masks, ventilators and other equipment to combat the coronavirus.

Narayanasamy said that the participating Chief Ministers in the video conference highlighted the sufferings of the workers, members of the unorganised sector and others and also the situation arising out of the closure of the industries and other establishments during the lockdown in efforts to prevent spread of the virus.

He said the chief ministers had also sought "immediate clearance of the amount of compensation for loss of revenue to States arising out of the implementation of the GST during the last four months."

They also made out a strong case for sanction of Central grants to wriggle out of the current predicament.

Narayanasamy said as far as Puducherry was concerned a detailed report would be sent seeking grants from the Centre to meet the requirements of hospitals,police, PWD, Local Administration and revenue departments.

He said that mobile medical teams would visit all the houses in Puducherry and seven teams had been set up in this regard to collect details of health status of the people.

The chief minister warned those spreading unfounded information through social media on the COVID 19 in Puducherry.

The Cyber cell of the police would keep track of the "mischievous messages certain sections were spreading through social media."

There were also instances of certain sections making "highly objectionable comments" against leaders of certain religious communities, he said.

"We will trace those spreading wrong information and would subject them to stern action," the Chief Minister said.

The services of ex-servicemen, members of National Service Scheme and senior cadets of the National Cadet Corps were being used to ensure that there was social distancing at the ATM booths and other places.PTI Corr SS

