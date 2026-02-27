What Is ‘Alpine Divorce’? Know All About Viral Breakup Trend That Has Taken Over Social Media

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 27 (ANI): West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari said the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Parivartan Yatra will cover nearly 5,000 kilometres across West Bengal, aiming to take Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message of change to every household in the state.

"For the last six months, PM Modi has been holding Parivartan Sankalp Sabha here. Six meetings have been conducted. We went door-to-door and distributed Griha Sampark Vision and PM Modi's written letter to the public," Adhikari told reporters here, adding that alongside the 'Griha Sampark Abhiyan', the party has enrolled nearly five million members in West Bengal through its membership drive.

Adhikari asserted that the Prime Minister has already "set the tone for change" and that the yatra's objective is to carry that vision to every corner of the state.

"The Parivartan yatra will cover a route of approximately 5,000 kilometres. Alongside the 'Griha Sampark Abhiyan', the party has reportedly enrolled nearly 5 million members in the state through its membership drive. PM Modi had already set the tone for change, and the objective now is to carry that message to every corner of West Bengal. PM Modi has guaranteed the restoration of the state's lost glory and that the yatra will connect with people across all sections of society. Despite the slogan 'Not revenge, but change', the state has witnessed appeasement politics and political violence," he said.

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar echoed similar sentiments, stating that people across West Bengal, including in constituencies such as Bhabanipur, are seeking change.

"The people of West Bengal are seeking change, including in constituencies such as Bhabanipur. More than 1,000 mandals and 38 organisational districts will be covered, with state and central leaders participating in 56 meetings along an extended route exceeding 110 km. The yatra is like the legendary Bhagiratha guiding the Ganga; it would channel the flow of change across the state," he said.

Describing the outreach as transformative, Majumdar compared it to "Bhagiratha guiding the Ganga," saying the yatra would channel the flow of change throughout the state. (ANI)

