COVID-19: Pune Municipal Corporation Announces Rs 1 Crore Life Insurance Cover for Its Staff

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): If anyone from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) staff die due to COVID-19 while performing duty of prevention towards containment of the virus in the city, his or her family would get Rs 1 crore as financial assistance and a job to one family member, said Murlidhar Mohol, Mayor of Pune."After the coronavirus outbreak, all staff from Pune Corporation whether it is the health department or any other department, are working. We thought they should get some security. In case, someone died their family will get Rs 1 crore from PMC. If someone from deceased wants to work in the Municipal Corporation, he or she will be employed," Mohol told ANI.If the kin of deceased opts for a job then PMC will provide Rs 75 lakh to the family along with the job to one family member.The Mayor said that samples for coronavirus testing are being collected from 8 places in Pune.Moyor informed that 25 people have died due to COVID-19 in the city.According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 1,364 COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra including 125 cured/discharged and 97 deaths. (ANI)

