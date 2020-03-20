Covid-19: Several Markets to Remain Closed Till March 25 in Imphal City

Imphal (Manipur) [India], Mar 20 (ANI): Several markets in Imphal city will remain closed from March 21 t0 25 in view of coronavirus outbreak. According to the Manipur Government: In view of coronavirus, Ema markets and temporary markets at Imphal city will remain closed from March 21 till March 25.Main Ema markets in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Kakching and Jiribam will also remain closed during this period.Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister N Biren Singh tweeted: "We mutually agreed that from tomorrow three women market and temporary market in Imphal will be closed. Further, all the women's market in the hills districts HQ in the state will also be closed."The total number of Covid-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 223, including 32 foreigners, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. (ANI)

