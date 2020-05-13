COVID-19: Six BSF Men Who Assisted West Bengal IMCT Discharged

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Six Border Security Force personnel posted in Kolkata and part of the recent entourage of a central inter-ministerial team (IMCT) to West Bengal were discharged from hospital on Wednesday after getting cured of COVID-19, official said.

The West Bengal capital had a dozen of BSF personnel testing positive for COVID-19 and with these recoveries, six are still under treatment.

"Six personnel found COVID-19 positive in Kolkata in the first week of May have been discharged today from hospital," a senior official said

"They were asymptomatic when they were tested and during treatment. All six are in good health," he said.

A force spokesperson said these six troopers were "part of an escort team to IMCT in Kolkata".

"These discharged personnel will be put to necessary quarantine as per the protocol," he added.

The IMCT, sent by the Centre to review and suggest measures to the state government for coronavirus containment, was staying at a BSF guest house in south Kolkata and all its logistics like vehicles, security personnel and food were being provided by the paramilitary.

It wrapped up its visit to the state on May 4.

A BSF driver in this entourage was first tested positive, following which over 50 personnel were quarantined and samples of many of them were taken.

Kolkata is the headquarters for the south Bengal frontier of the BSF that guards over 930 km of the India-Bangladesh international border.

Meanwhile, BSF Director General S S Deswal on Wednesday spoke over phone to a dozen of his personnel admitted in various hospitals for coronavirus treatment.

"All personnel have high morale and are recovering fast. They conveyed to the DG that they will be back soon on duty," the spokesperson said.

The 2.5 lakh personnel strong force, tasked primarily to guard Indian borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh, has the maximum of 301 active coronavirus cases among central paramilitary forces.

Two of its personnel have also died due to the disease.

