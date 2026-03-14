Pakistan's 'persistent' minority rights failures decried at 61st UNHRC session

Geneva [Switzerland], March 14 (ANI): The Director of the Solidarity Advocacy Group, Mohamed Serkal, has raised serious concerns regarding the persistent hardships faced by minorities in Pakistan and throughout Asia during the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

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Speaking on the sidelines of the session, Serkal highlighted the ongoing plight of these vulnerable communities and issued a call to the international community. He emphasised the necessity of addressing minority rights as a global priority to ensure their protection and well-being.

He pointed out that the situation of minorities in Asia, especially in Pakistan, has been a long-standing concern raised by various advocacy groups and rights organisations. However, he noted that despite years of discussions and repeated calls for reform, concrete and effective steps to ensure the safety and rights of minority communities remain insufficient.

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Speaking about the organisation's work, Serkal explained that the Solidarity Advocacy Group focuses on advocating for the protection of minority communities worldwide, particularly in matters related to freedom of religion and freedom of expression.

The group works to defend the rights of communities that face discrimination or persecution based on their identity.

Serkal emphasised that without sustained attention and meaningful policy action, the fundamental rights of minority groups risk continuing to be neglected.

He called on the United Nations and its member states to ensure that minority-related concerns are placed firmly on the agenda of international discussions.

Highlighting the role of civil society, Serkal said collaboration between advocacy groups, non-governmental organisations, and international institutions is essential to maintain momentum on minority rights issues.

He added that such cooperation can help bring greater visibility to the struggles faced by marginalised communities and encourage stronger global responses.

According to him, the Solidarity Advocacy Group believes that global platforms such as United Nations sessions provide a crucial opportunity to highlight these challenges and push for accountability.

Serkal expressed hope that ongoing discussions at the UN will recognise that minority rights violations remain a pressing issue requiring urgent attention. (ANI)

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