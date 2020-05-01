COVID-19: Southeast Worst Affected District in Delhi

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Southeast district in Delhi has the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases in the city with 1,571 infections, official data showed.

Southeast district is followed by Central (477) and North (276) districts, according to the preliminary data on 3,210 cases.

Meanwhile, Central Delhi district magistrate Nidhi Srivastava went into self-quarantine after the driver of her vehicle tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, officials said.

Srivastava is the second district magistrate in Delhi to go into self-quarantine.

Earlier, Southwest Delhi district magistrate Rahul Singh went into isolation after his personal assistant was found positive for the novel coronavirus last month.

According to the data, Northeast and Southwest districts had 66 cases each, the lowest among 11 districts in Delhi.

East Delhi figure stood at 87 patients. All other districts had less than 200 cases, the data revealed.

As per the health bulletin of the Delhi government on Friday, the cumulative figure of COVID-19 cases in the city soared to 3,738. A total of 223 fresh positive cases and two deaths due to the virus were reported in past 24 hours.

Sixty-one people tested positive for coronavirus have died so far in Delhi.

