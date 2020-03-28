COVID-19: Supreme Court's Offices of Registry to Remain Closed Till April 15

New Delhi [India], Mar 28 (ANI): The Supreme Court's Offices of Registry will remain closed till April 15 as a preventive measure in view of novel coronavirus outbreak.However, there are some exemptions as protocol, caretaking section, computer and judicial sections dealing with filing and listing of matters and court masters will continue to function as usual."Hon'ble the Chief Justice of India has directed that as a preventive measure in view of COVID-19 pandemic, the Offices of the Registry (except Protocol, Caretaking Section, Computer and Judicial Sections dealing with filing and listing of matters and Court Masters) shall continue to remain closed till 15th April, 2020 on the same terms and conditions as notified earlier vide Order dated 22' March, 2020," an order from the Supreme Court dated March 27 said.Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had reported a total of 724 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India. (ANI)

