COVID-19: Total Shutdown in Dimapur from Wednesda Morning

Kohima, Mar 31 (PTI) At the end of the first week of 21-day nationwide lockdown, the district administration of Dimapur has ordered total closure of all shops, commercial, private establishments, and imposed restriction on movement of public and vehicles for 66 hours with effect from 6 am on Wednesday.

In exercise of powers under Disaster Management Act, 2005, and the state government order to initiate effective and immediate measures needed to prevent and contain the spread of coronavirus, the total closure will be imposed from 6 am on April 1 to Midnight of April 3, 2020, an order issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Dimapur, Anoop Khinchi, said on Tuesday.

The containment measure will remain in force in all parts of the district, he said.

In a separate order, the Commissioner of Police of Dimapur, Rothihu Tetseo, said that the situation calls for further strict restriction movement of the public to ensure self-isolation and social distancing in public places as ordered by the state government.

He, however, said the Army, police, paramilitary forces, magistrates on duty, doctors and medical staff on duty, banks, treasury, power, PHED, telecom, vehicular transportation of essential commodities and media have been exempted from the purview of the restriction.

People violating the order will be liable for punishment under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (disobeying public servant's lawful order), he said.

State Spokesperson for COVID-19 and Minister of Planning & Coordination and Land Revenue, Neiba Kronu, said availability of food grains and essential commodities in the state continues to be normal.

He appealed to the citizens to stay at home and also urged them to strictly adhere to social distancing measures while shopping.

The minister also informed that during the lockdown period all kinds of gatherings are barred, including religious congregations.

Mass gatherings have the potential to easily allow the spread of the virus, thereby putting the lives of many people in danger, he said.

