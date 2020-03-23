COVID-19: Tripura on Lockdown Till March 31

Agartala (Tripura) [India], Mar 23 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday announced a complete lockdown in the state till March 31 in the view of coronavirus spread in the country.The lockdown will come into effect from 2 pm on March 24.The number of coronavirus patients in the country rose to 467 on Monday, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

