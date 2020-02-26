CPI's Attempt to Protest Against Trump's India Visit Foiled, Several Held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] Feb 26 (ANI): CPI leaders and other activists who attempted to organise a protest in the vicinity of the American Embassy here to protest against US President Donald Trump's visit to India were detained and cases registered against them, police said.According to police, CPI leader Narayana gave a call to organise a protest at Hyderabad USA Embassy against Trump's visit. Begumpet Police deployed at the embassy stopped CPI leaders and activists half-a-km before the embassy and took them into preventive custody on Tuesday morning.The CPI leaders and activists raised slogans of "Go back Trump". Later, police shifted the 55 CPI leaders and activists from Begumpet to Bollaram in police vehicles.Three cases have been filed against Narayana and others in Begumpet police station under relevant sections of Indian Penal code (IPC) for blocking roads and obstructing police from performing their duties, police said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)