Barbados Royals starting their chase lost Kyle Mayers early but with their South African players Quinton de Kock, Corbin Bosch and captain David Miller combining across the innings to guide the side to victory by eight wickets. Quinton de Kock and Bosch built a magnificent 117-run partnership that frustrated the Tallawahs' bowlers. When Bosch lost his wicket, Miller came in and scored 16 runs off eight balls to take his side across the line with just one ball to spare. The win means Barbados Royals maintain their unbeaten start to the season and retain their spot at the top of the league table, while Jamaica Tallawahs remain second.
Brief scores: Jamaica Tallawahs 156/8 in 20 overs (Rovman Powell 52, Raymon Reiffer 41, Amir Jangoo 30, Obey McCoy 3/24, Jason Holder 2/24) lost to Barbados Royals 157/2 in 19.5 overs (Quinton de Kock 64 not out, Corbin Bosch 56) by 8 wickets.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 12, 2022 07:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).