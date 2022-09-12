Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel returned to the team as BCCI named a 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2022, that starts in Australia next month. The squad features almost all faces that were part of the Asia Cup 2022 campaign where India failed to make it past the Super 4 round. Rohit Sharma would be captaining the side with KL Rahul as vice-captain. Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar and Shreyas Iyer have been named as reserves. Ravindra Jadeja, who recently had a knee surgery, was not included in the squad.

See India's Squad for T20 World Cup 2022:

Standby players - Mohd. Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar — BCCI (@BCCI) September 12, 2022

